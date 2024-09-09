Monday, September 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Darth Vader voice actor James Earl Jones dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dead | Darth Vader voice actor James Earl Jones dead
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

James Earl Jones died at the age of 93 at his home in New York state.

Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93 at his home in upstate New York, his representatives confirm For Variety.

Jones was known Star Wars as the voice actor of Darth Vader in the movies. He has also done voice acting In The Lion King the main character Simba’s father Mufasa.

Other films in which Jones has starred include, among others Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, The Man and Conan the Barbarian.

In 2011, he received an honorary Oscar.

Jones was born in 1931 in Arkabutla, Missouri. He has one son, Flynn Earl Jones42. Jones established herself as one of the most groundbreaking black actors of her generation, according to Variety. Jones debuted on Broadway in 1958 and his last performance was the 2021 film Coming 2 America.

#Dead #Darth #Vader #voice #actor #James #Earl #Jones #dead

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
James Earl Jones, Voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones, Voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Dies at 93

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]