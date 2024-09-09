Dead|James Earl Jones died at the age of 93 at his home in New York state.

Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93 at his home in upstate New York, his representatives confirm For Variety.

Jones was known Star Wars as the voice actor of Darth Vader in the movies. He has also done voice acting In The Lion King the main character Simba’s father Mufasa.

Other films in which Jones has starred include, among others Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, The Man and Conan the Barbarian.

In 2011, he received an honorary Oscar.

Jones was born in 1931 in Arkabutla, Missouri. He has one son, Flynn Earl Jones42. Jones established herself as one of the most groundbreaking black actors of her generation, according to Variety. Jones debuted on Broadway in 1958 and his last performance was the 2021 film Coming 2 America.