Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro were the protagonists of 'Perdóname', the Peruvian television series from América Televisión that was announced with great fanfare and concluded with its last episode, last Friday, December 8. Along these lines, the Peruvian actress shared an extensive and reflective message about her time under the production of Michelle Alexander. Receive all in this note.

What did Érika Villalobos say after the end of 'Perdóname'?

Érika Villalobos celebrated having been on “one of the most watched programs on television.” “Goodbye, Lara Ferradas… First of all, I would like to thank the audience that accompanied us during all these months with all the enthusiasm and made Perdóname one of the most watched programs on our TV,” said Villalobos.

Aldo Miyashiro's ex-partner was also grateful for the team she worked with. “I also want to thank my fellow actors and the entire Del Barrio productions team for the incredible days I spent. Thank you for those smiles, for the beautiful gestures that you have had with me day after day, for the little gifts and for the good vibes that are breathed in the recordings (watch the videos, especially the last one). “I have learned a lot from each of you and I am a better person,” she added.

What did Érika Villalobos say about her children?

In her speech, the actress also addressed her children, who have had their first experience on television, and wished them the best in this artistic field. “But The most valuable thing at this stage is having worked with my little children, Mikael and Fernanda. It is their first experience on television and having discovered how much talent they have and how much they are capable of giving… My loves: keep moving forward, the sky is the limit. I love you so much,” she concluded.