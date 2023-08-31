American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski starred in a candid image for advertising her own brand Inamorata. The corresponding publication appeared on the brand’s Instagram page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 32-year-old fashion model shared footage of her posing in a white knitted swimsuit. It can be seen that the bra cups are made in the form of shells. Also, its appearance is complemented by a massive pendant around the neck.

Fans appreciated the shooting of a celebrity, which they began to write about in the comments under the post, which scored more than 14 thousand likes. “Looks beautiful”, “How I like these swimsuits”, “Cute design”, “If I were a woman, I would definitely buy this swimsuit”, “Bewitching beauty,” they said.

In January, Emily Ratajkowski criticized the paparazzi for constantly interfering with her personal life. The fashion model accused the media of her loneliness, emphasizing that the paparazzi did not let her go on dates.