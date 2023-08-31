The police must heavily fine people who kick out a cigarette on the street or throw it away on the beach. A number of environmental groups advocate this. The chance of being caught must increase, the police union also believes. “We continue to think it is normal here to throw a butt on the beach or in the sea. This really has to stop.” The cabinet says it is investigating a ban on the cigarette filter.

