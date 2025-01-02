Neither Birli nor Birloque. This time there was no final trick and on January 1 the names of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor disappeared from the Barça squad on the LaLiga website. Accustomed to playing with fire, Laporta’s Barça burned. After a new last-minute negotiation five months after learning of the problem, the documentation provided for the sale of the future VIP boxes at the Spotify Camp Nou was not accepted as valid by LaLiga, which thus proceeded to deregister the two footballers. The Barça club, whose only communication in the last hours of the deadline was an intriguing letter requesting a “new license” for both from the Spanish Federation, does not throw in the towel despite everything and remains convinced that everything will have a happy ending. Article 130.2 of the RFEF Regulations, which establishes that a player cannot be registered twice in the same season by the same club, also makes a reservation in the event of “force majeure”, without specifying further. Two words that Barça clings to to somewhat dull the embarrassment.

DANI OLMO

Any scenario is possible

The footballer now has the floor. At the moment, and despite the seriousness of the situation, those around him want to wait for it to become completely clear. Barça remains convinced that everything will end up being fixed and Olmo wants to see where all that optimism ends before rushing ahead. His agents, who must not have seen something completely clear at the time of signing, included a clause in his contract by which he was free if he was not registered in January – it should be remembered that he missed the first two league games for the same problem, which ended up being solved with Christensen’s injury that left salary room for him–, so right now he could leave the club with freedom under his arm and earning a transfer bonus if he wanted. A true panacea for the big clubs in Europe.

Olmo trained at La Masia but chose to take the first steps of his career away from home. Both he and his family are culés and returning to Barça this summer was fulfilling a dream for everyone. Hence, the possibility of him staying until June without playing, becoming a hero for the fans, is not a scenario that can be ruled out either.

With Pau Víctor the situation is different since he does not have that clause in his contract.





A figure that is touched

Last September, after not being able to register Dani Olmo until the third day of the League, Laporta assured the media that if Barça was not in the 1v1 rule of LaLiga it was because “he didn’t want to.” A real boutade that has now turned against him. Although the president continues to maintain his congenital optimism, convinced that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to be registered, the bungling that directly affects Barça leaves him already marked with a very affected figure.

Laporta had always managed to solve the worst situations with more or less ingenious solutions until now. It had handled well on the wire until it fell, spoiling the function. Those around him continue to say that there is a solution on the way and public explanations of everything that happened are expected tomorrow.

Hansi Flick

A blow to the locker room

If there has been anyone aware of the situation, beyond the protagonist himself, it has been, without a doubt, the coach. Olmo was an almost tailor-made signing for him, to whom he has given all his trust and has made him a fundamental piece in his team. The possibility of not being able to count on his class and quality again is a major headache for Flick. If the news is confirmed, the blow to the locker room would be very hard. And, on a personal level, the good harmony that the coach maintained with Joan Laporta could be distorted. The German coach will speak tomorrow in the preview of Barbastro, an appearance that has gained weight after what happened.

The social mass

Víctor Font demands explanations

The club’s economic vicissitudes do not seem to have made a dent in its social mass, which lives between atony and indifference. The partner hardly goes to Montjuïc and does not make himself heard. Yes, Víctor Font, the main figure in the opposition to Laporta, did so this Wednesday, criticizing what is happening and demanding explanations. “We will not remain with our arms crossed in the face of the squandering of resources and prestige of the club,” he warned.

Barça’s economy

A cosmic hole

Already seriously injured, the club’s economy could receive a very hard blow if the refusal to register the two players is confirmed. If Olmo decides to stay, the more than 50 million invested by him would be mortgaged in the stands for six months. And, if Olmo decided to leave, according to the clause in his contract, Barça must pay him the entire agreed salary until 2030 and pay the amount pending the transfer to Leipzig. An apocalyptic scenario.

Of course, in a turn of events that would be Berlanguian, if LaLiga approves the documentation of the VIP boxes during the month of January, Barça would not be able to register Olmo but would be in a position to undertake a signing upon returning to the famous 1v1 rule .





