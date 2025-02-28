ETFs do not stop earning more and more market share in the European investment industry. Last year he marked a record in net flows, with Money tickets worth 247,000 million euros. And in January this trend has been maintained, with almost 33,000 million euros, which already places its Patrimonial volume at 2.37 billion.

Although investors seek in the ETFs a low -cost vehicle that allows them to access almost any market market and class, the truth is that it is a product that, trying to maintain the transparency and liquidity that characterizes them, does not stop reinventing themselves to continue growing.

Hence, for a few years, the so -called ETF active ETFs have appeared that, instead of replicating an index, seek to add an extra profitability to the pure market behavior through a certain selection of assets, depending on different criteria, which try to uncovering some more than pure indexation would be.

This segment has been a fertile terrain for managers who have entered the world of passive management, a market dominated by a few brands that, based on volume and ultra -abocation prices, have become unbeatable giants, such as Blackrock, which controls half of the money in ETF European.

The search in recent years by passive fund investors that replicate the S&P 500, for the pull of large technological values, has allowed this growth, and compete with these firms has become an impossible mission.

The active ETFs have become the solution. And that is what has allowed JP Morgan AM to become leaders of this segment, with a 55% European market share, of a total volume that reached last year the 54,400 million euros, which represents only 2.5% of what the funds quoted in Europe handle.

Medium managers are accelerating their growth in this segment, as a way of entering passive management in a differentiating way. In this way, firms such as Jupiter, Janus Henderson or Schroders have been the last to launch active quoted funds, following the steps of Robeco or Fidelity International. The first, in collaboration with Hanetf, specialized in ETF of Blanca, has registered an ETF of Global Sovereign Debt, the JUPITER GLOBAL GOVERNMENT BOND ACTICE UCits ETFan asset class that, with the normalization of interest rates, has once again taken traction.

Janus Henderson, who last year acquired Tabula IM, an independent supplier of quoted funds focused on institutional clients, also wants to expand his business in this segment in Europe, taking advantage of his experience in the US, where they are the fourth largest provider of ETFs ETF assets of fixed income by patrimonial volume. And to distinguish they have just launched an active quoted background focused on titled assets, the Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCits ETF.

For his part, Schroders also wants to take advantage of his active ETF experience in the US and Australia, so he has just registered such a quoted fund in Dublin, a financial center that has become a serious luxembourg competitor. “As the sector evolves and the types of fund structures are extended, we constantly review what our clients demand and what structures are more effective to manage their investments. With the growth of the active ETF market throughout Europe, we review where to offer these new fund structures to contribute value to our clients,” said the firm.

Signatures such as Robeco have already taken the step last year, with the launch of four active ETFs, three of them based on the experience of the manager in quantitative strategies and index optimization, while Fidelity already has about thirty active quoted funds.