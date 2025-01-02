If there are two figures from the world of men’s football who have stood out and have been recognized in 2024, they are Rodri Hernández and Lamine Yamal. Unexpected, but no less valuable, was the appointment of the Manchester City midfielder as the best soccer player in the world during the 2023/24 season. A major surprise, since the award seemed to be reserved for Vinícius, but finally it went to the Madrid player.

Rodri made Spanish football history by becoming the second man to receive the Ballon d’Or. A recognition that came after a dream season with both his club like the Spanish soccer team.

In this sense, the Spanish pivot scored 9 goals and distributed 14 assists with City, which contributed to lifting his sixth Premier League in seven years, the fourth in a row. Likewise, the citizens They also won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

The MVP of the Euro Cup

Rodri was also one of the key figures in the German Euro Cup, in which the National Team won the continental title. The Madrid footballer was in charge of leading a team that, by no means, was the favorite, but that demonstrated great unity and the best game. against teams like France, Germany and England. In fact, he was recognized as the best player in the competition.

Far from the controversy surrounding whether or not Rodri deserved the Ballon d’Or this year after having won even more titles last year, the truth is that the footballer Madrid is a key piece for the game of the team he is on. In this sense, the midfielder, although sometimes a playmaker, is the player who orchestrates the game and measures the times on the field of play. Furthermore, Rodri has also stood out for his elegance and humility off the field, being an atypical footballer in this sense, without social networks, nor great luxuries and very familiar.

Unfortunately, the man from Madrid will be away from his greatest passion for a few months after suffering an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. An injury that has been a hard blow for Guardiola’s team, since City is experiencing its worst sporting streak.

Lamine, a differential player

For his part, Lamine Yamal has been indisputably the best young player of the season. The Barcelona footballer has won the Kopa Trophy for being the best player under 21 years of age. In addition, the Spanish player has also been the youngest to win the Golden Boy and has also been included in the best eleven of the course.

At only 17 years old, Yamal is the most differential player in both Barça and the National Team, where his ownership with both teams is indisputable. His quality, ability to do things with the ball that seem impossible and create danger, Few footballers in the world have it. Even more so with so little travel. So much so that when he is not there, his absence is a difficult gap to fill.





After his debut with Barcelona in April 2023, Yamal He has 13 goals and 21 assists in 69 games, 4 of them in the Champions League. Furthermore, in Europe he teamed up with Nico Williams to lead the attack of La Roja, a team in which the goals were widely distributed.

The La Masía player who broke through with force thanks to Xavi Hernández has shown from the beginning that he has something special and that he has a lot of football left to prove.

For everything, both Rodri and Lamine Yamal have been “the golden men” of football in 2024 in a season in which Spanish football has had great relevance. In this sense, Aitana Bonmatí has ​​won her second Ballon d’Or, Jenni Hermoso the Sócrates Award, Real Madrid has been the best men’s team and Barça the women’s team. Furthermore, three Spaniards appear in the best eleven of the season: Carvajal, Rodri and Lamine Yamal.