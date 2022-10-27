Political volatility remains constant in Peru. Various scandals surround President Pedro Castillo, his government, his officials and even his relatives. The president has reiterated that all these controversies have been orchestrated by the opposition, the Prosecutor’s Office and other state agencies, in an attempt to remove him from power. The Organization of American States (OAS) called for “preserving democratic institutions” and approved a resolution in support of the Peruvian government.

A country in crisis reinforces political volatility, which is practically part of the functioning of Latin American states. Why is Peru in this perpetual crisis? What do you need to get out of it? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Elizabeth Zea, director of the Institute for Human Rights and Development.

– José Carlos Requena, political analyst, partner of the Público consulting firm and columnist for El Comercio.