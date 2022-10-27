Hands-On – Gungrave GORE: The Best of Two Worlds Mechanics | EarthGamer

Gungrave GORE. is a third person action shooter, developed by Studio IGGYMOB —South Korean—, run with Unreal Engine 4. It will be released on November 22, 2022. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Shooters are deliveries that, on a regular basis, provide an unstoppable bloodbath with graphics that essentially seek speed —in movements—, along with density —in settings and characters—. However, there are shooters that go a little further in their mechanical proposals and try to sustain hand-to-hand combat. Gungrave GORE it is a delivery that looks for both things, shots and forceful blows.

We had the opportunity to play a preview thanks to its Korean development team Studio IGGYMOB, here are our first impressions.

Vengeance: The Graves Story at Gungrave GORE

For starters, in this installment we play Graves, a gunslinger who has a special tripartite motivation, but who mostly revolves around revenge and love – a great nod to the franchise of Bayonetta, nevertheless, Gungrave GORE it has a soul of its own.

Graves is a man who gives the impression of enormity, you can feel his weight on every chart every second. He has a unique style and a cool weapon: a coffin with a saw. Roughly — in a good way — and symbolically — so to speak — it’s more or less the notion of game mechanics.

Graves carries a huge, heavy coffin just like him, but this one also has the “swift” movements of a chainsaw—when in close combat.

The story of Gungrave GORE It will keep you tense throughout the delivery. This begins with an attack in which Mika – with whom Graves maintains a relationship – becomes infected with the “seed”, then you will have to find a cure and you will keep yourself on the path of revenge.

The developers of this video game respected the background of the saga in detail —which is appreciated, since its world is well designed at a narrative level, and therefore, well linked. Although, it should be mentioned that even though you do not know every part of the story, this will not prevent you from enjoying the game—. Indeed, It has an anime that came out in 2003 and had 26 episodes.

The wonderful and bloody image of Gungrave GORE

Nevertheless, It’s been updated in a good way, especially when it comes to graphics.

The animations stand out in an amazing way, they show us brutal scenes of dismemberment It’s clearly visceral. On the other hand, the scenarios in the complexity of structures are amazing. This is by far the best Gungrave GORE

The mechanics: the best of both worlds

The combos in the game are based on chains, because at the end of the day your task is to keep up the damage while raising the bar with kills.

However, the combat strategy through this is not the only way to beat the levels. We can only advance by shooting and dodging – the mechanics are not the most important or the most sophisticated.

Something remarkable about the delivery is that we can approach it in the way that works best for us, making an adaptable gameplay that we can enhance according to our particular way of playing.

The walkthrough of Gungrave GORE it is clear and precise, in the first levels we will implement the range of mechanics to address and engage with the rest of the installment. It should be mentioned that the bullets of your Cerberus are unlimited, but this does not make it a tedious and only bloody delivery.

And, we say that this does not happen, because we have impressive melee hits. Nevertheless, the real concern will be chaining kills in order to increase a combo bar -style of Devil May Cry either Bayonetta—, and of course, we must avoid dying.

We talk about the best parts of both worlds because, firstly, we find the Western ballistic modalities and secondly, the Eastern modality of melee interactions. Gungrave GORE merges both dimensions of gameplay.

The melee blows are the extra of the delivery, and they will be important when we have lots of enemies nearby, since they will allow us to gain space while dealing damage. Although, these will not do as much damage as the shots from our special weapons.

However, they are a good option since through them, you can even deflect projectiles. In fact, a movement that we will have at hand is: a grab to use the enemy as a shield, in this way we will be able to go through the scenarios with a little more security.

These human shields will block much, if not all, of our damage.

The way in which the modality of martial arts is combined with weapons is a true delight, however, it must be mentioned that at times Grave will feel heavy, not only is his structure, but his movements. However, it is easy to adapt to his modality.

Finally, staying safe will be difficult, despite the fact that we have a good amount of life, and we will even have a shield bar that will cover us from any damage, and will regenerate when we spend a quiet moment without being hit by attacks. Staying alive in the game is dynamic and challenging.

The Loud: Let’s Rock In Gungrave GORE

The voice acting is good -they fit quite well with the characters we have on stage and they themselves have interesting and fun personalities, their scripts are well cared for, although not really outstanding, they are simply good.

On the other hand, the setting with rock nuances is coquettish and appreciable.

The maps: a beautiful and bloody straight road, without much mystery

The scenes and maps of Gungrave GORE they are very simple to understand, not that they are intuitive, but they guide us all the time. It is practically impossible to miss. In addition, heThe graphics are sensational: bright, on a par with wet and dark underground locations. They give a slight air of cyberpunk.

However, it should be noted that there is not much to explore, the maps are linear, they are designed to have massive confrontations in stages.

The prolific range of enemies

Gungrave GORE It has a careful catalog of its enemies – it seems that it is an idea that will pursue the game throughout its delivery.

However, they do respect the classic idea of ​​enemies in shooters, in other words, they shoot at you from a long distance —but they cause tolerable damage—, there will be others that we will have to dodge —they will have a better level than the first ones—, we will also find the that have explosives, clearly these can cause us more damage than the previous ones.

This preview showed us a final boss: a giant robot that we must kill using all our available weapons and skills, the ones we have developed up to that moment. We will use the long-distance attacks and the special ones -which do much more damage-.

Do not forget that we must always strive to charge the most furious attacks —which are the ones that do the most damage—, however, they will also leave us exposed to the attacks of the enemies.

It is certain that we can expect a powerful and diverse cast of various enemies. What a thrill!

Finally, what to expect Gungrave GORE?

We tested it for PC and we must say that its performance is fabulous, it is very polished, it takes full advantage of the advantages offered by this platform. At the same time, the kinematics look exaggeratedly perfect – the graphic section is ideally exploited. The light, the movement and the textures provide a complete setting.

Even running the game it remains stable – with very constant FPS and graphics that are too good.

Something additional from our perception is that, despite being designated as a third-person shooter, it seemed a little more like an arcade with shooter features.

Nevertheless, definitely Gungrave GORE. is a very promising game, full of action and blood, Whether you are a fan of the saga or not, you will love giving this installment a try, which will be released on November 22, 2022.

