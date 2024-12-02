12/02/2024



Updated at 6:53 p.m.





The bullfighter Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’ has appointed José María Pérez Hickman ‘Josete’, who takes charge of his career at a very special moment, since 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Salteras bullfighter’s alternative.

El Cid has decided that this Alicante bullfighter will direct his career on such an important anniversary for him, with the aim of celebrating it by bullfighting in the important squares thatThey have been key in the bullfighter’s career.

“I have been convinced by his enthusiasm, his youth and his desire to work,” the bullfighter declared about his new manager, adding that “2025 can be a beautiful year and I want by my side a person who fights and works to make it so. For my part, I am in a good moment of professional maturity and I will respond at the highest level.”