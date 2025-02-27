The wedding and events season is about to begin and, although we do not like the economic disbursement that they usually carry, in return we love enjoying these celebrations. Therefore, we strive to find he look of perfect guesta proposal that meets the marked protocol, or by the bride and groom, or by the characteristics of the link, which, in addition, is beautiful and comfortable.

Although this last feature does not usually go hand in hand with the footwear we choose for these events. And is that Heeled shoes They give us more than a headache. So the most common is to see almost all the invited in dancers or Sneakers At the end of the wedding. Of course, there are some that resist getting off the heels, either because they know the trick to endure all day or because they bet on models that are really comfortable.

In 20Dompras, we opted for the second option after we found in the catalog of El Corte Inglés some Sandals of Green Coast that have fallen in love. And, best of all, now They cost less than 12 euros.

Comfortable heel sandals

Golden Sandal with low heel of Green Coast. The English Court





Buy for 11.99 euros



With a little one low heel, This proposal becomes the perfect model for those who do not want to take off their shoes in the events, although this involves giving up several centimeters high. Next to the practical heel, the buckle around the ankle allows to hold the shoe to increase the comfort in the footprint.

We also like their simple and elegant design (long life is “less is”!), Which makes it a versatile and perfect shoe to be part of the Warden Fund for Events. In fact, it is also available in silver And in a beautiful metallic gray color which seems precious to get out of the hegemony of the previous binomial.

Sandals in metallic gray. The English Court





Buy for 11.99 euros



Of course, however comfortable they are, these models are not the favorites of the guests who love The high heels. However, Green Coast has another similar and elegant model that adds a few centimeters of heel. It is a proposal with a single strip on the striker, with an elegant square finish and in a beautiful gold color.

Green Coast heel shoes. The English Court





Buy for 11.99 euros



Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.