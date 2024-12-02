Four of the eight candidates to preside National Courtamong them the former Minister of Justice of the Community of Madrid with Isabel Diaz Ayuso and current magistrate of the Appeals Chamber of the National Court, Enrique López, as well as the judges Eloy Velasco and Maria Tardonwill present this Tuesday before the Qualification Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) their candidacies, as reported by the CGPJ. The chosen one will replace José Ramón Navarrowho took office in 2014.

Enrique López was a regular speaker at the Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies (FAES), chaired by José María Aznar. The conservative bloc promoted him in 2001 to occupy the position of member and spokesperson of the CGPJ, a role he held until 2008, the year in which he was appointed magistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.

In 2013, the popular They supported him to obtain a place on the Constitutional Courtalthough he had to resign in 2014 after being arrested by the Police driving his motorcycle without a helmet and with a blood alcohol level four times higher than the limit permitted. In 2019, Ayuso reincorporated him into politics, integrating him into his Executive, but the tension with Pablo Casado led to his departure from the regional government a year ago.

The following candidates will also appear before the Qualification Commission: at 12:30 p.m., Manuel Estrellapresident of the Court of Cadiz; at 12:45 p.m. Juan Manuel Fernandezformer member of the CGPJ and judge of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarre; at 1:00 p.m., Juan Pablo González-Herreropresident of the Madrid Court; and at 1:15 p.m., Jesus Eduardo Gutierrezmagistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court.