According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Edson Álvarez would be very close to signing for West Ham in England. He assures that there is already a verbal agreement between the Dutch Ajax and the London team, and the figure that is being handled is between thirty-five and thirty-six million dollars.
Edson Álvarez is expected to take a flight to London in the next few hours to undergo medical tests and sign with his new club.
One of the main virtues of Edson Álvarez is that he can play central defense or a holding midfielder, like a kind of five. This helped him quickly establish himself in the First Division, becoming a benchmark in America, to later emigrate to European soccer and now he is very close to competing in what many consider the best league in the world.
Edson Álvarez debuted with America on August 24, 2016, with only eighteen years of age. Under the technical direction of Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, Edson matured by leaps and bounds. With Miguel Herrera he obtained the long-awaited championship with the Eagles, and in July 2019 he packed his bags and signed for the Dutch Ajax, a team that usually hires young players and then sells them.
The Amsterdam team paid fifteen million euros to take over the player’s services, and the American youth squad made up for it in spades. Although his functions are more defensive than offensive, Álvarez does not get along badly with the goal. So much so that, in the first game he played as a starter in the Eredivisie, the boy shook the nets, becoming the first Mexican soccer player to score in his debut in the Champions League.
In his first year with Ajax, Edson Álvarez was nominated for player of the season and won a contract extension that would link him to the club until 2025. However, West Ham’s offer is favorable to both parties, so It seems to be a matter of hours before the Mexican’s arrival in the Premier League becomes official.
