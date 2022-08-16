After the consequences of the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazil registered a period of economic growth in the first half of this year; Despite this progress, experts expect a slowdown for the next six months due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and some confinements in China.

Latin America’s economic power shows signs of improvement. The Central Bank of Brazil reported that the economic activity of that country increased by 2.24% between January and June of this year, compared to the same period last year, in which the country continued to experience the consequences of the Covid pandemic. -19.

And although, according to the Economic Activity Index, a measurement that is recorded prior to knowing the data of the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, the growth rate of the Brazilian economy is 2.18% year-on-year, analysts expect that the second half of this year a slowdown is experienced after an aggressive action by the authorities to try to control inflation in which interest rates went from a historical low of 2% in March 2021 to 13.75%.

However, officials from the financial portfolio have predicted better figures for Brazil, according to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who estimated that GDP will grow 2% this year thanks to the reopening of the services sector and the increase in the labor force. in the country, while the International Monetary Fund, IMF, assumes that this figure will be three percentage points less, estimating it at 1.17%.

However, the country’s GDP data will be released on September 1 by the IBGE statistics agency.

With EFE and Reuters