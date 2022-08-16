“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, the new Marvel series on Disney+, will present actress Tatiana Maslany as the new heroine of the MCU in a story that promises drama, laughter, romance and cameos. The return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil has fans excited, but recently the rumor of other possible appearances has grown, in addition to those already confirmed thanks to the trailers.

With only a couple of days left until its premiere, in this list we review the most anticipated participations of the show.

Daredevil

This is possibly the appearance that has created the most expectation on the series. And it is that Marvel fans have waited for years for the return of Charlie Cox to the MCU, who also already has a series confirmed: “Daredevil: born again”.

“Daredevil” will once again be played by Charlie Cox, but in a yellow suit just like in the character’s early comics. Photo: Alex12FM/Twitter

Jessica Jones

If one of the characters from “The Defenders” returns, why not more? Some fans believe the return of Krysten Ritter as Detective Jessica Jones is very possible. In fact, the rumor began when the actress posted some photographs last year with the character’s clothing and makeup.

Kryste Ritter in a Jessica Jones look. Photo: Instagram

Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze)

A little wink in one of the “She-Hulk” trailers revealed a frame of a man with “Johnny Blaze” written on it. Of course, those in the know will know that this name refers to none other than Ghost Rider, who could also be another big surprise.

A new trailer for “She-Hulk” reveals Wong fighting a mysterious character, while a frame of Johny Blaze aka Ghost Rider appears. Photo: Composite LR/Capture Marvel Entertainment/Sony Pictures

luke cage

This cameo may seem strange to you and it is not for less. There is no clue or rumor that Luke Cage will return. However, if we go back to the comics, we will discover that this old hero was once a partner of Jennifer Walters. Can you imagine Mike Colter and Tatiana Maslany sharing the screen?