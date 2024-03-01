Exchanging gifts, the presidents of Venezuela and Guyana demonstrated the willingness of both governments to de-escalate bilateral relations, after an escalation in the dispute over Essequibo in December. This year's meeting of Latin American and Caribbean countries had a greater presence of left-wing leaders and little participation of right-wing rulers. The conversations began this Friday, March 1, focused on the regional tensions and internal violence that Ecuador and Haiti are experiencing.

The eighth summit of the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, had as its central axis the internal conflicts of the countries of the region and the non-interference of external countries in said conflicts.

Under this same framework, eyes were on Venezuela and Guyana, since months ago, in December, the relationship between both countries became tense, before Nicolás Maduro and Irfaan Ali committed not to use force or escalate their actions in relation to to the dispute over Essequibo, a process of talks in which CELAC participated.

Both countries have had historical differences over the border territory, rich in oil and administered by Guyana, but which Venezuela claims as its own.

Always endearing to meet with a dear friend. @miaamormottleyPrime Minister of Barbados, now at the VIII Summit of #CELAC. I expressed interest in #Cuba for advancing the commitments reached during my official visit to that sister Caribbean nation. pic.twitter.com/E2DbOfHNOp — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 1, 2024



The meeting served to consolidate the disposition of both nations and this Friday both leaders exchanged gifts and shook hands in front of the media cameras present. Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana, presented a bottle of rum and a medal from his country to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, who thanked the gesture with a box full of Venezuelan products.

Another topic of conversation was the resolution of conflicts within and between member countries. For some heads of state, such as the case of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, “foreign powers” ​​should not get involved in the peace processes of any of the 33 CELAC states, arguing that these should be resolved internally.

“The differences between the countries of this bloc must be resolved between us, without external interference or pressure, with dialogue as a tool and always thinking about regional well-being and the self-determination of the people,” said the president.

“Today we must ratify our commitment that a people of Latin America and the Caribbean will never use violence against a brother country,” added Castro, whose country assumes the 'pro tempore' presidency of the regional group created in 2010.

President @petrogustavo emphasized from the #CELAC2024 that Peace for Latin America and the Caribbean means political, economic and military autonomy. He pointed out that the security mechanisms of the Public Force in the region must be put in place to defend the… pic.twitter.com/y5oTjY2Jg3 — Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) March 1, 2024



The president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, joined this idea, arguing that the United States had “failed” in its war on drugs, and accused Washington of basing its strategy against drug trafficking solely on “repression” and not on “prevention and public health.”

“The result could not be more dramatic, more unsuccessful,” said Petro, president of the country that produces and exports the most cocaine in the world.

With local media