Party resolution requests that amnesty not be given to those accused of January 8th and says that Bolsonarism is a “threat” for 2026

The National Executive of Psol approved on Monday (26.Feb.2024) a resolution calling for the arrest of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The base party of the current head of the federal Executive, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), brought together leaders 1 day after the event promoted by Bolsonaro on Avenida São Paulo. Here's the complete (PDF – 62 kB).

The acronym's document asks that those investigated for the extremist acts of January 8, 2023 not receive amnesty. The text also criticizes the presence of elected authorities at the pro-Bolsonaro act on February 25 and said that, despite the former president being ineligible, Bolsonaroism would still be “the main threat” for the 2026 elections.

“Sunday's act shows that the centrality of the political struggle in Brazil is the fight against the extreme right, it represented an attempt by Bolsonaro to demonstrate strength in the face of the countless accusations and evidence of his participation in attacking democracy and confessed that there was the draft scammer”, states the caption.

The left-wing party reaffirms its support for the Lula government, but cites differences in the economic agenda and says it sees “concern” The “lack of readjustment of the federal public service and the risks to the education and health floors”.

The resolution also criticizes the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The party says that the congressman would be guiding economic and criminal agendas “regressive” in favor of his succession in command of the House.

The document states that the far right is on the rise, citing the election of ultra-liberal Javier Milei in Argentina and the potential candidacy of Donald Trump in the United States. The acronym also reinforces its support for Palestine.