Chihuahua, Chih.- The increase in domestic violence in Chihuahua is mainly related to the income of each household, according to information from the Children and Adolescents Unit (UNNA) of the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM).

According to the authors, the lower the income, the more altered the emotional state, leading to violent behavior, addiction problems and omissions.

The head of UNNA, Teresa Alvarado Rodríguez, indicated that this year there are 253 reported cases of violence, in which the most vulnerable sectors are the colonies such as Riberas de Sacramento, Vistas del Norte, Praderas del Sur, Punta Oriente, Revolución and those that comprise the Central Zone.

In these cases, women between 13 and 17 years old are the most vulnerable, with 46 cases out of 77 in this range.

Next in line were boys between 10 and 12 years of age with 36 cases; 42 for boys between seven and nine years of age, while 29 cases were reported for boys between four and six years of age; 29 for boys between one and three years of age, and nine for boys aged 11 months.

24 percent of the cases that reach UNNA are entirely due to domestic violence; next is the arrest of the mother, father or guardian; then the minor in public; then for being lost and finally for negligence or failure to provide care.

This year, it was found that the main aggressor against minors is the mother, who is generally a single mother or lives with a family member, as well as a romantic partner and, secondly, it is the stepfather or partner of the woman, who exercises some type of violence.

While the pattern in all cases is that the biological father of the minors is absent and completely abandoned by the family.

According to figures collected over the six years of this unit, the most marginalized areas where there is an economic crisis resulting from abandonment or no way to obtain more income, triggers frustrations and depression, which are passed on to children, followed by addiction problems such as alcoholism and drug addiction.

He explained that since the start of operations, they have dealt with 2,506 cases in which minors have been involved, being victims of some type of omission or crime.

The service is provided by a team of social workers, psychologists and lawyers who are specialists in dealing with cases of abused minors or those who suffered some type of violence or neglect of care by those who were aware of them.

In the general breakdown, from July 2018 to the end of June of this year, they have received 1,170 women and 1,334 men for various reasons, among which are domestic violence, detention of the father, mother or guardian and omission of care by the latter, among other causes.

According to data from the DSPM, most reports on this matter are made through the 911 emergency line, followed by patrols carried out by police officers on the street and finally those who arrive directly by themselves or through a third party to the command posts and police stations of the different districts of the urban area.

The official also reported that each case that is brought to the Unit under her charge is analyzed individually in order to provide adequate follow-up and, if necessary, are channeled to the Office of the Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents of the State DIF, the agency in charge of their protection and safety, especially when it comes to crimes committed against them, therefore she urged those who know of abuse against minors to report it immediately to 911.

He clarified that when it is clearly a case of sexual abuse, they are taken directly to the corresponding authority, as well as any serious injury that must be treated in a hospital, for which the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is responsible.

“In our facilities we have everything necessary to provide care and support to the children as first responders and to keep them away from the problems that brought them there. We provide them with medical check-ups, food or lodging; however, in serious cases, it is the responsibility of the State to determine what will be done about it,” said the person in charge of this area.