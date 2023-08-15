A lab environment contains all types of contamination risks. That’s why companies must be extra careful to ensure everyone’s safety, including individuals, products, samples, etc. For this purpose, technologically advanced equipment of different types is available. Each has some unique contribution to make to the systems and processes. One needs to know why they choose a specific device and how to use it. For instance, laminar flow hoods (LFHs) may appear like biosafety cabinets and fume hoods. However, it functions quite differently and can be used for a specific type of work. That’s why you must assess the equipment’s utility and project requirements before investing. Let’s check why a laminar flow hood can be a part of your lab’s infrastructure and other aspects.

Laminar flow hood

Any lab equipment or instrument can vary from a small rubber device to a bulky one with increasing functional complexity levels. However, each serves a specific work in the facility, and the laminar flow hood is another critical piece one must consider. The sealed station helps protect biological samples from getting contaminated by particles. The cabin air in the system goes through reflux and filter techniques. A cabinet can be polypropylene and stainless-steel structure without any joints or gaps. You can find it in horizontal or vertical style with various airflow patterns. A laminar flow cabin can have a UV-C lamp to sterilize the interiors.

Laminar flow hood parts

The outer structure of the cabin can be a Polypropylene body with interiors removed from the outside environment. On the front side, there can be a glass sash that can open fully or feature two openings for the hands and arms of the operator. The armature or work area is a flat surface to help perform any procedure. It can be made of stainless-steel material to avoid oxidation risks. Then it also comes with a filter on the upper side of the armor to manage airflow. The filter works on dust particles and microbes. A blower fan can also be beside the filter to suck the air and circulate it. The UV lamp is for sterilization. And LED light keeps the bench well-illuminated. Like other high-end clean air solutions, this also uses a HEPA filter to trap particles like dust, fungi, and bacteria.

Functioning and application of laminar flow hood

In simple terms, the consecutive filters let the air pass to help it reach the work surface. The primary filter takes the air and expels it through HEPA filters into the clean work area. An operator must know how to use this system. Generally, one needs to place the elements inside the cabin. Next, one should shut the glass screen and switch on the UV light for a few minutes. After this, switching off the UV light and starting the airflow after 10 minutes is necessary. The airflow and fluorescent light should start 5 minutes before the work begins. Once the procedure completes, the operator should empty the cabin and sanitize the work area with a solution with a 70% alcohol composition. The airflow and the fluorescent light should also go off.

One needs a laminar flow booth to work on plant tissue or microorganism cultures, sensitive particles, and medicines.

Types of laminar flow hood

Two options include horizontal and vertical hoods. As understandable, vertical designs move air up and down or top to bottom. These workbenches require little depth. Hence, it’s easy to work in them. Since this device doesn’t push the air to the operator, working with this device feels safe.

Conversely, air blows from the back of the work area in the cabin in the horizontal system. The air passes through the HEPA filters, releasing toward the workbench. Due to this, the workplace can maintain a continuous flow of air. However, the air directly contacts the operator.

Laminar flow hood vs. fume hoods vs. biosafety cabinets

Laminar flow hoods cannot protect lab personnel well. The device with a thin glass layer that separates the materials from the user primarily creates a sterile environment for the samples inside. The unidirectional airflow secures the material from the user, but infected air can hit the user. As a consequence, the operator may only be somewhat safe. One should consider other equipment when working with volatile or toxic chemicals. What can these different devices be? Consider fume hoods and biosafety cabinets. Check the Topair Systems website for an idea.

An overview of fume hoods

A ventilation system like a fume hood serves laboratory purposes. It traps, contains, and refreshes the injurious substances occurring during the chemical processes or experimentation. The equipment creates negative pressure in the cabin by absorbing the harmful fumes from the user and sending them into the exhaust system to save the lab. Facilities need this device to protect technicians, scientists, and researchers. It confines and eliminates injurious fumes to minimize exposure risk to toxic materials. All labs should follow the government and health agency’s guidelines for protecting the environment and workers. Fume hoods help them satisfy these laws and regulations. Fume hoods are versatile whether you need to conduct pharmaceutical research or chemical synthesis. They eliminate pollutants from the indoor air to ensure a healthy environment.

Like a laminar flow hood, you get two main fume hood categories: ducted and ductless. The modern versions follow ductless designs that are more cost-effective and easier to install. Before choosing one, you should determine the space where it should sit and the lab infrastructure. Ducted models will require connecting them to an existing exhaust system. However, ductless versions are flexible and self-sufficient as they renew the indoor air. You can trust a model that offers an airflow control mechanism to suit different experimentation needs. It would be best to have a strong airflow rate when working with highly toxic substances. Maintaining them well is necessary to keep fume hoods running long. If you invest in a ductless system, you want to change the filter periodically.

An overview of biosafety cabinets

This type of laboratory workspace enclosure saves operators from harmful agents and materials. It checks vapors, aerosols, and airborne particles to safeguard operators, the environment, and products. This equipment can work with radioactive materials, toxic gases, and infectious agents. Again, you get this in different shapes, styles, and sizes. Biosafety cabinets usually have designated biosafety levels, such as Class II of A2 or B2. With techniques like negative air buildup and HEPA filters, these cabinets cleanse and exhaust the cabin air. One can invest in this device when the environmental and personnel risks are lower. Class II cabinets will be expensive compared to the Class I type. However, it will cost less than those made for Class III and IV biosafety levels. You need to maintain this system well for its efficiency.

So, it is clear that laminar flow hoods are essential for product’s or sample’s safety from contamination. But the operator’s risk exposure is still there. It’s better to choose from fume hoods and biosafety cabinets when working with biohazardous materials.

The need for a laminar flow hood

Many research and manufacturing projects require an accessible environment with clean air without contaminants because even the slightest presence of microbes or particulates can affect the research data or the manufacturing processing results. When it comes to a clean environment, these hoods are the best. The indoor air has much higher pressure compared to the outside air. Due to this, the affected outside air doesn’t get a chance to enter the hood. At the same time, the equipment retains the laminar properties, such as doing away with turbulence or vortex of air. Otherwise, the air pockets will promote contaminants’ growth.

In microbiological research, a clean environment and equipment are a necessary part of the work. After all, the risk of contamination hangs high right from the preparation of the growth media and plates to the incubation method. If you buy a laminar hood with air sensors for airborne particles, you can instantly learn about the air quality and work on your experimentation. Likewise, the medical research field needs a laminar flow hood to produce small batches of formulations for compounding procedures, avoiding contamination risks. Anyway, this equipment also needs proper maintenance and care to work smoothly.

Cleaning and maintenance of laminar flow hood

It can be a pharmaceutical facility, a research center, or a lab. No matter the place, this device needs proper attention. You would want to clean it frequently for DNA manipulation, cell culture, or other sensitive methods. Before you sanitize it, empty the entire hood and get all the cleaning supplies, such as HEPA vacuum cleaners, wipes, disinfectants, and more. The cleaning agent should be gentle yet effective. As mentioned earlier, something with alcohol content can help clean the system better. Filters should get replaced from time to time. Whoever cleans the system should be adequately equipped with masks, goggles, gloves, and other materials to avoid contamination.

To sum it up, you should buy an enclosure for your lab work based on the type of substance and its protection requirements. For instance, laminar flow hoods can protect materials inside the hood from contamination. They offer only limited safety to personnel. Biosafety cabinets protect samples, the environment, and users from dangerous particles. These cannot manage volatile fumes and vapors, though. On the other hand, fume hoods safeguard people from explosive fumes and vapors.