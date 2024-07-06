Two men, alleged assailants, were arrested for their alleged participation in the homicide dand Martha Paola Salcedo, sister of soccer player Carlos Salcedowhich occurred on June 29th next to a circus tent in Huixquilucan.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico He reported that elements of the National Defense Secretariat and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection participated in the arrest, through the Commission for the Attention of the Crime of Intentional Homicide and the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination.

Miguel Ángel “N”, alias “El Pecas”, and José Iván “N”, are being investigated for their probable involvement in the deprivation of life of the soccer player’s sister, who was allegedly killed by gunshot wounds after refusing to be assaulted when she tried to get into her vehicle after attending a circus performance with her son.

The FGJEM reported that in coordinated actions, elements of the Sedena institution and the SSPC) carried out acts of investigation and fulfilled an arrest warrant against those accused of their probable involvement in the death of the woman, recorded on the night of June 29, in the municipality of Huixquilucan.

He noted that after receiving the forensic medical notification, he called the Public Prosecutor assigned to the gender area into action, due to the death of a 33-year-old woman, who was previously admitted to a hospital with injuries caused by a gunshot that caused her death, for which reason the investigation was initiated under the “Protocol for Action in the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out the removal of the body from the hospital and obtained the victim’s medical records.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that, according to initial information, the victim went, accompanied by her 4-year-old son and the minor’s caregiver, to a performance at the “Gran Circo Bardum” installed on Instituto Politécnico Nacional Avenue, in the El Arenal neighborhood, in Huixquilucan.

At the end of the show, they went to board a white Tahoe-type vehicle, and two men riding a motorcycle approached the parking lot. One of them got out and threatened the woman with a firearm in an attempt to assault her, but when Martha Paola resisted, the subject fired the firearm at her.

The alleged assailant, now identified as Miguel Ángel “N”, alias “El Pecas”, then boarded a black motorcycle with red stripes, without license plates, a Vento brand, which was driven by José Iván “N”. Both fled the scene.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that according to the investigation records, as a result of the attack, the victim fainted next to the Tahoe vehicle, so a doctor who was at the scene approached to assist her and transported her in her car to a local hospital, where she later died.

Meanwhile, the victim’s vehicle was protected at the scene by elements of the State of Mexico Security Secretariat and the General Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic of the municipality of Huixquilucan.

According to the medical report and the autopsy, Martha Paola had three injuries and the cause of death was a bullet in the chest region and an injury to the right lung.

After reviewing the video recordings provided by state and municipal security authorities, the Prosecutor’s Office obtained information about the route followed by the attackers’ vehicle, as well as their mobility zone and the places where their presence was detected before and after the events, all

located in the same municipality of Huixquilucan.

The Edomex Prosecutor’s Office obtained information about the vehicle and the possible identity of the attackers, as well as their surroundings, with the support of Sedena and the federal SSPC.

Thus, the Public Ministry Agent requested from the Control Judge an arrest warrant for qualified homicide against Miguel Ángel “N” alias “El Pecas” and José Iván “N”, which was carried out on the night of July 4.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority inside the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of Tlalnepantla, so that their legal situation can be resolved.