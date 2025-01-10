If spaghetti and macaroni are the most widespread type of pasta, gnocchi or gnocchi are not far behind. It is a preparation made with potato, flour and egg and any sauce you add will make it a delicious recipe. More and more pasta lovers include it in their dishes, relegating other more traditional types.

For example, Roberto Bosquet, known as Chef Bosquet, proposes making a scrumptious coconut, mushroom and mushroom sauce to enjoy the gnocchi. Mushrooms are a very nutritious food. They have natural antioxidant properties and reduce cholesterol, in addition to improving systemic oxygenation and are good for diabetes, among many other benefits.

Shallot

1

1 large mushrooms

3

3 mushrooms

a handful

a handful Coconut milk

200 grams

200 grams Gnocchi

400 grams

400 grams Salt

to taste

to taste Pepper

to taste

On the other hand, coconut milk is another of the great protagonists. Everything is used from the coconut: the water, the pulp, oil is obtained that is used both for cosmetic use and for food, butter, milk, flour or fibers. It is also used as fuel, furniture, musical instruments or various utensils are made, although its latest explosion has been precisely culinary. Currently we can find coconut oil and milk in any supermarket and they are used in both savory and sweet recipes. In this case, to make an original sauce that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Here’s how you can make this delicious recipe:









Chop a shallot very finely so that it cooks quickly and evenly. We will slice some mushrooms and then cut some mushrooms into small pieces. We put everything in a pan and cook everything together. When we have it cooked we add coconut milk, season with salt and pepper and let it reduce. We add the gnocchi and cook. We grate a little cheese, such as grana padano or parmesan, mix and we have them ready. Enjoy!

In addition, you can follow all the recipes that Chef Bosquet has published over the last few years on ABC Bienestar here: healthy recipes from Chef Bosquet, buy some of the books by Chef Bosquet (the most recent is ‘Everyone at the table’ with which it is possible to learn easy, healthy and delicious recipes) that provide all kinds of original culinary ideas and also follow their Instagram account, @chefbosquet which is already a reference not only for amateur ‘foodies’ but for the most prestigious chefs.