The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz has been appointed Director of the Large Formula 1 Prizes Pilot Association 1 -GPDA, for its acronym in English-, a position in which it replaces German Sebastian Vettel.

The Madrid It will occupy the square that the tetracampeón of the world of F1 had left vacantretired in 2022, and will assume the functions already exercised by the British pilot George Russell and the legal consultant Anastasia Fowle with the president of the association, Alex Wurz.

“I am passionate about my sport and I think the pilots have the responsibility of Do everything possible to work with interested parties to advance sport in many aspects. I am very happy and proud to make my part assuming the role of director in the GPDA, “Sainz said in a publication in the Instagram account of the GPDA.

For his part, the president of the GPDA, Alex Wurz, was “delighted” to welcome Sainz as director of the GPDA. “He has been an active and committed member of the GPDA for several years and We sincerely appreciate your commitment by assuming this vital role“He said.

Last year, the GPDA, which acts as a union of the grill stars, Challenged the leadership of Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the FIAhe presides over, urging the Emiratí to treat them as adults after the Dutch Max Verstappen was sentenced to community services for insulting a press conference.