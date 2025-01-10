The councilor responsible for Mobility in the PSOE of Madrid, Ignacio Benitocriticized this Friday the “improvisation” of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeidawith the mobility plan for the underground works on the A-5 and assured that “the worst” is feared.

Benito criticized in statements the “lack of help“from the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusoand “Almeida’s improvisation” with this mobility plan in the face of the traffic cuts that will begin on the 15th. The mayor took advantage of one of the phrases from the film The Hunger Gamesto point out the uncertainty and possible “chaos”. “Let the hunger games begin“.

Likewise, he was opposed to the current approach that focuses a large part of the traffic entering the city on public transport in Cuatro Vientos. “They have refused to leave a bus lane to Príncipe Pío and in exchange they plan to leave the users of intercity buses thrown on the peripherywhere they will have to make a living. That is, cars to the city center and public transportation to the outskirts,” he said.

Along these lines, he assured that Almeida and the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, “do not seem to know how to dimension” the problems that these works will cause. However, he assessed that “the only administration that has anticipated what is coming to us” is the Government of Spain, which is going to substantially increase the frequency of Cercanías, to the point of having delayed some planned works to avoid “total chaos”some works on route 10 of Atocha that will allow greater capacity to be given to the C-5.

He ended by reproaching that it has not been explained to the residents of Batán and Campamento “how they will be able to cross the A-5 to go to the doctor or the senior center.” “A new demonstration that this mayor the city is very big“, he concluded.