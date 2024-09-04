Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Drone attacks are becoming more important in the Ukraine war. A video documents how a Russian Mavic drone tries to shoot down the Ukrainian FPV drone.

Kyiv – A new video released by fighters of the Khorne group, a unit of Ukraine’s 116th Mechanized Brigade, shows the increasing importance of drones in the Ukraine war. The video, which was posted on Telegram The video, which was released on , begins with the attack of a Ukrainian FPV drone that drops explosive munitions into a Russian trench. According to reports, the attack killed three Russian soldiers.

The video material then shows a Russian Mavic drone attempting to shoot down the Ukrainian FPV drone. Despite its efforts, the Mavic drone fails to prevent the attack. The Ukrainian drone’s camera captures the aftermath of the explosion and the rising smoke. “We are witnessing the beginning of a new era of drone-to-drone air warfare,” the Khorne group commented.

Such small FPV drones are becoming increasingly important in the Ukraine war. (Symbolic photo) © dpa/Jan Woitas

Ukraine war: Ukraine overtakes Russia in drone war

A Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance officer spoke to the Kyiv-Post that the Russian Mavic drone is at least three times more expensive than the Ukrainian FPV drone. He noted that Russia is increasingly willing to use these expensive drones to ward off Ukrainian bomber drones.

According to a report by Forbes has the Ukraine has now taken the lead in the field of military drones and electronic warfare, and Russia, which in 2014 was still involved in the annexation of the Crimea was leading, overtaken.

Another video documents the first use of Ukrainian incendiary bombs against Russia. A drone flew over Russian-occupied territory and released a highly flammable liquid over a forest area, which immediately ignited and burst into flames. It is unclear whether there were people nearby.

Drone attacks: Ukraine hits energy supply near Moscow and triggers major fire in refinery

According to Russian authorities, there have been Ukrainian drone attacks on the country’s energy supply. According to the report, the neighboring regions Moscow and Tver, but also other parts of the country are affected. In the southeast of Moscow A hit caused a fire in the large refinery Kapotnja – just 16 kilometers as the crow flies from the Kremlin. A power plant south of Moscow and a power plant about 100 kilometers away in the Tver region were also hit, according to Russian reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 158 Ukrainian drones were intercepted in a total of 15 Russian regions. Most of the drones, 122 of them, were shot down over the western Russian regions of Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh and Belgorod on the border with Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Selenskyj: Drone attacks on Russia as a necessary response to Putin’s war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his military’s recent drone attacks on targets in Russia as a necessity. “The terrorist state must feel what it is like to wage war,” Zelensky said in his evening video message. Ukrainian combat drones attacked targets on Russian territory on Sunday night, including in the capital Moscow. The planning staff in Kyiv were now working to bring as many Russian military facilities, Russian logistics and critical parts of their military economy as possible within reach of Ukrainian weapons.

Selenskyj is satisfied with drone attack against Moscow. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, and especially on civilian targets, have now led to fierce counterattacks. “We must bring the war home, to where it is being brought to Ukraine from.” This is now being achieved with the use of combat drones and the new Ukrainian missile program. “With our drones and missiles, we are able to fulfill some of the tasks.”

Nevertheless, Ukraine needs permission from the West to use heavy weapons against targets on Russian territory, Zelensky repeated a well-known demand. “In order to force Russia to make peace, to move from the false rhetoric of negotiations to steps to end the war, to free our country from occupation and occupiers, we need effective instruments,” he said. But this depends on US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Not a single Russian missile, not a single Russian attack should go unanswered.” (jal with dpa)