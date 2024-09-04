The Cultural Heritage of Greek Marble in the Most Important Contemporary Projects

THEThe Greek Marble, with its unparalleled beauty and durability, it is one of the most important natural resources of Greece. With a history of over 70 million years, the Greek Marble It is inextricably linked to the course of local civilization and its use testifies to the high aesthetic level and know-how of the ancient Greeks.

Also this year, 40 Greek companies, with a long history and knowledge of Greek Marble, its modern applications and new trends in design and architecture, will present their products at the most important fair in the sector, Marmomac. Companies from all over the country that manage historic quarries and state-of-the-art marble processing plants renew their appointment with the global marble market in Verona every year. Following up on a particularly important initiative launched at the 2023 fair, Marmo Greco will have a central stand for presentation and a significant presence throughout the fair, with the motto “GREEK MARBLE | Then. Now. Forever.” which accurately reflects the cultural weight of this material and its timelessness.

Historical importance and cultural heritage

The history of Greek Marble begins in antiquity, with the famous marble sculptures that have left an indelible mark on the world’s cultural heritage. The Acropolis of Athens, besides being an architectural marvel, is the epitome of the brilliance and elegance of marble. Greek Marble is Greece and its history. It is its color. It is its sun that shines brighter than its reflections.

Ancient Greek artists, such as Phidias and Praxiteles, exploited the properties of marble to create unparalleled works of art. The Nike of Samothracethe Aphrodite of Milos, the Caryatids, are exhibited in museums in various countries and are objects of admiration throughout the world. The use of marble was not limited to statues, but extended to important structures of antiquity, such as the theaters of Epidaurus and Delphi, temples such as those of Olympian Zeus, Apollo and Dionysus, and later structures such as the so-called “Kallimarmaro” stadium, highlighting the harmony and balance that characterize ancient Greek aesthetics.

Physical characteristics and durability

Greek Marble is known for its excellent quality, purity and shine. Its physical and mechanical properties make it one of the most durable natural materials with a unique shine. The chromatic variety of Greek marble covers the entire color palette: from the white and semi-white marbles of Northern Greece and Mount Penteli, with the white marbles of Thassos and Drama as a flagship, to colored marbles with shades of pale pink, green and beige. These properties make it ideal for use in decorative and construction applications, as it offers an irreplaceable aesthetic quality, which enhances the overall design of any space.

The geological composition of marble, with the simplicity and stability of its chemical structure, contributes to its conservation and durability over time. This stability is what makes Greek Marble a sought-after product on international markets and places it among the best natural ornamental materials in the world, suitable for a wide range of applications, from facades and floors to furniture and decorative arts. Thanks to its unparalleled beauty, the Greek Marble has established itself for decades throughout the world as one of the main natural ornamental materials: with an ever-growing demand, it occupies fourth place worldwide in terms of raw material exports.

The economic analysis

The extraction and processing of Greek Marble is an important sector of the Greek economy and has experienced a particular boom in the last 50 years. sector’s contribution to the economy national is estimated at 1.27 billion euros, equivalent to 0.6% of the country’s GDP and 2% of national exports. In particular, 670 companies are active in the Greek Marble Industry and directly employ approximately 6,500 workers, while their overall employment contribution amounts to 18,000 workers.

The Association of Marble Companies of the Fruit salad Eastern and Thracian Marble Association (SEMMTH in Greek), founded in 1972, plays an important role in promoting and supporting the sector. It represents marble companies at national level and defends the interests of its members, who are directly or indirectly involved in the extraction, processing and promotion of Greek Marble.

The decisive step in the promotion of Greek Marble abroad, however, was taken by Enterprise Greece, which in collaboration with SEMMTH created the first unified identity under the name “GREEK MARBLE” complemented by the slogan, “Th. Now. Forever”. Referring to this important initiative, the CEO of Enterprise Greece, Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos, stated: “Our primary goal is to demonstrate, through the “branding” we have initiated, that Greek marble is unique, with a long history, is highly valued worldwide and as such will continue to shape future trends in construction. For this reason, we approach every promotion activity abroad with an emphasis on the fact that it is a “Greek” product that has a high added value worldwide. It is a timeless material, full of elegance and history. As Enterprise Greece, we are stepping up our efforts and working closely with industry players to achieve better promotion of Greek marble internationally, which we hope will lead to its wider use in construction worldwide and, consequently, to a greater growth of our exports.”

Over the last decade, the sector of marble has invested in openness and innovation, exporting 76% of its production to over 120 countries and, despite the Greek economy having gone through a recession, available statistics confirm the upward trend in marble exports (raw and processed), which reached $514 million in 2018, compared to $320 million in 2016. These high levels have been maintained to this day.

Greek Marble is not only a sector that contributes significantly to the Greek economy, but also a symbol of the cultural heritage of the Greece. Its unique quality, its historical value and its contribution to the national economy make it a valuable asset that must be protected and promoted. The continued support and promotion of Greek Marble is essential to maintain its position on the global market and to continue to be a symbol of Greek art and culture.