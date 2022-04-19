Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the field tonight, in the Premier League match against Liverpool, after the death in childbirth of the male twin that his wife Georgina Rodriguez was carrying in her womb along with a little sister, who came to light regularly. It was Manchester United himself who announced the forfeit of the Portuguese.

THE COMMUNICATION

–

“The family is more important than anything else and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this extremely difficult time – reads the statement released by the Manchester club -. Underlining the request for privacy expressed by the family, we confirm the absence of Ronaldo in the match on Tuesday evening at Anfield ”. Yesterday it was Ronaldo himself who gave the news via social media: “It is with the deepest sadness that we communicate the death of our baby. It is the greatest pain a parent can experience. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness “. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with Georgina and with the whole family at this moment”: Juventus also clings to Cristiano Ronaldo and, in an English post on Instagram, expresses its closeness to the player and to the his family. Even the Liverpool fans, apparently, will make their closeness felt: at the 7th minute of the match an applause should be triggered by the whole stadium.