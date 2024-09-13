At the Turin Motor Show, the DR Group is present in full force. And by full force we mean with all five of its brands, with 27 models on display and with good 12 absolute previews. An event that the Chinese conglomerate does not want to disgrace at all: for this reason in Via Roma we find the stands of 5 brands of the groupsuch as EVO, DR, Tiger, Sportequipe and ICH-X.

DR at the Turin Motor Show

The brand in the front row EVO: after their first appearance last August in Palma de Mallorca, the EVO 6 and the EVO Spazio are now presented to the Italian public, and they do so together with the EVO 8 which, like them, is making its debut in our country. As for the brand DRinstead, the Collection line debuts in the Piedmont capital, which is made up of the DR 3.0, DR 5.0, DR 6.0 and DR 7.0 models, the latter two also in a plug-in hybrid version.

From EVO to Sportequipe

But the brand is also present at the Turin Motor Show Tiger: after a first appearance in Verona dating back to last May, the new brand of the DR Group reveals its cards in Turin, four in all: the three SUVs Tiger Six, Tiger Seven and Tiger Eight, and the MPV Tiger Nine. Final comment on Sports team And ICH-X: the first presents the new Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7, already previewed in Verona last May, equipped with new, much sportier lines, new engines and new standard equipment, while the second shows off the new K3 and K4 pick-up, which will join the K2.