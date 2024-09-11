The Monterrey Football Club presented its latest signing of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Argentine Lucas Ocampo from Sevilla in Spain and the player was even able to train with the team last Monday, however, he was not present at the practice on Tuesday, September 10 because the player requested permission to complete his immigration paperwork in Laredo, Texas.
However, everything seems to indicate that despite not having been part of the training session, the Argentine midfielder could be part of the squad, as his registration should be done before the match against Santos Laguna this Saturday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m. from the TSM Corona.
The central defender Victor Guzman He was part of the Mexican national team call-up and was a starter, playing the entire match against Canada. Also, other news is the return of Eric Aguirre to on-court activities and the return of Gerardo Arteagawho had not shown up due to flu.
In the case of Jordi Cortizosuffered discomfort in his right thigh and continues to train separately, so his presence in the next match is in doubt.
