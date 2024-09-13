The Austrian Grand Prix was more crucial than Fabio Di Giannantonio thought, as a crash in Friday afternoon practice resulted in a dislocated shoulder. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider was forced to end the Red Bull Ring event early, returning to the track in Aragon two weeks later. There was little time to rest, as only a few days passed between the MotorLand weekend and his home race in Misano.

Too short a period of time to recover from the injury and be able to play again. A shame for Sayuntil the accident the only one able to best interpret the difficult Desmosedici GP23 together with Marc Marquez. However, the season had an unexpected turn due to the dislocated shoulder in Austria. This affected the last races, but the Roman rider is ready to face the last part of the season, which will be challenging.

“I’m happy because in the end we come from three weeks of hell,” Di Giannantonio said at the end of the San Marino Grand Prix. After the home race, he didn’t stay for the usual day of testing, dedicating himself entirely to physiotherapy and full recovery to get back in shape as soon as possible. “The race was tough because in these weeks first I kept my arm still and then I got on the bike, so I didn’t train my shoulder, I lose strength.”

“My shoulder is giving me a hard time, it hurts, I can’t ride naturally. I have to ride with a lot of painkillers and it limits me a lot. I rode the race a bit at the limit, it was tough. But it’s all very positive, because in Misano we finished in the top 10 in both races. I have a week and a half at home before Misano 2, so we can take a step,” explained the VR46 rider, who is preparing to tackle the second weekend in Misano before flying to Asia, where the demanding end-of-season trips will begin.

However, not much time has passed since the injury changed his season. Recovery will not be easy, given the great commitment that the calendar currently requires, for this reason the Roman excludes a possible operation to resolve the problem with his shoulder.

“Obviously the upper part of the body is very stressed and you try to compensate with the rest of the body. At the moment it is limiting, but it is also normal because three weeks have passed. A normal person starts to move the shoulder after three weeks. I have already done two MotoGP races! We have to manage it as best we can so as not to worsen the situation between now and the end of the year. The operation? It is something we will evaluate during the year, but we will not do it during this season. At this moment we will only have to monitor the shoulder,” said Di Giannantonio.