Saint Dominic of Silos It is celebrated today, Friday, December 20, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Santo Domingo de Silos, born in Navarra and dedicated to shepherding at the beginning of the 11th century, chose to settle in the monastery of San Millán de la Cogolla. His exemplary conduct led him to be named prior. However, due to a conflict with King García III over the monastery’s properties, he decided to leave Navarra with two monks. In Castile, King Ferdinand I welcomed him and appointed him in charge of the monastery of Silos, where he transformed it into one of the most prosperous in Spain. Saint Dominic died in 1073.

The Catholic Church celebrates the name day of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today, Friday, December 20, 2024, is Saint Dominic of Silos and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today it is known for the day mentioned above, people named Amón, Báyulus, Ceferinus, Eugenio, Filogonio, Julio, Liberado, Macario, Teófilo, Tolomeo, Ursicino, Zenón, Ilduara, Ingenes also celebrate their name day. Why do we celebrate saint’s day of each person? This tradition comes from the Christian faith and celebrates the life of a relevant person within the Catholic religion who dedicated/gave his life to bring the Christian faith to people who needed it.





Below you will find a list of the saints or saints that correspond to today, Friday, December 20, 2024, according to our Hispanic tradition and the dates of celebration of Catholic festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church. The names of whose saint today Friday, December 20, 2024 we commemorate are obtained from Roman Martyrology. This encyclopedia brings together and updates new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman Martyrology and thus the list is completed. Today’s name day, December 20 The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Dominic of Silos but we also commemorate the onomastics of: Amon

Báyulo

Ceferino

Eugene

Philogonium

July

Released

Macarius

Theophilus

Ptolemy

Ursicinus

Zeno

Ilduara

Ingenes © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

