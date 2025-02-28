The judge investigates the Pradas breaks in the Cecopi and commission the Civil Guard a chronology of the Dana

The Judge of the DANA has asked the Department of Emergency and Interior of the Generalitat Valenciana to report whether “any recess occurred” at the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) on October 29, day of the Barrancada catastrophic. The instructor frames the petition in the “decision -making analysis” of the Cecopi, which was summoned by the then Department Salome Pradas at 17.00. The break, as revealed in an appearance in the Congress of Deputies, the former Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera, was between 18.00 and 19.00.

The Dana’s summary shows that most of the deaths happened before the alert: “They had to have warned”

In addition, the magistrate has also commissioned the Organic Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard a “strictly technical” report on the chronology of the events of October 29, in which “in detail” analyzes the overflow of rivers, ravines and reservoirs in relation to deaths and injured.

The order notified on Thursday recalls that the “core of the measures that would have avoided deaths”, as can be seen from the testimony of the relatives of the deceased and the rest of the probative material consisting of the case, “it was nothing but the communication of self -protection measures, sent in time and accused in their content.”

In fact, the instructor points out that some component of the Cecopi involved in decision -making expressed recommendations before the media that “although they were not misguided, they arrived too late after the deaths and were therefore completely useless.” The car does not detail who refers in particular.

The magistrate slides a phrase with an alleged reference to President Carlos Mazón: “Some of the interveners have already publicly stated not only the participation they had but that of others.”

The order also refers, in relation to the request of the report to the Armed Institute, to the “action of public institutions or organizations whose competences were related to the emergency situation.” It is, remember the judge again, of the “core of the instruction”, which has “derived in a public controversy between the various institutions and people involved.”

In any case, the magistrate already has the “corresponding testimony” in mind after having received the documentation that requested the Júcar Confederation (CHJ) about her performance in the Cecopi. “Regarding the notices and alerts, they also appear in the actions at what time and why they were carried out,” he says in response to the proceedings requested by the Fiscal Ministry.

On the other hand, the instructor judge asks the University of Valencia to inform her about which body made the decision to suspend the classes on October 29, “in what information was supported and if she had a technician who participated in said decision.” The resolution ensures that the university institution suspended the classes “rightly.”

The magistrate already has the journalistic recordings that she had requested from several media, which “allow an idea of ​​how the situation of October 29 evolved” and “how the population was being affected by the rains during the morning.”

The chronicles of the media of that tragic day show how the “various Valencian regions” suffered the effects of the Dana in “gradual form” and “from what time.”

The magistrate also seeks to square at what time the overflow of the Poyo ravine in Chiva occurs, in addition to the “at noon” meteorological reports that drew the advance of the DANA towards the interior on the map, the reference to historical rainfall, the “discomforts and risks that some journalists suffered” and the worry of their classmates in the study, as happened in the live broadcast Day the Autonomous Television à Punt.

The ‘molten to black’ of the emergency center on the day of the Dana that Mazón cannot explain either



The recordings of that day also contain statements from participants in the Cecopi involved in decision -making and the content of some recommendations, which “although they were not misguided, arrived too late after the deaths and were therefore completely useless.”