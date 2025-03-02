The sudden death of the mayor of Lugo, the socialist Paula Alvarellos, who has died This Saturday at 62 years of age after suffering a heart attackhas shocked and filled with the world of politics, national and Galician, and the scope of municipalism in particular.

The president of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has assured that he is “Shocked and deeply sad” For a loss that, he says, is “a tremendous blow to the socialist family.” In a message on the social network X, he regrets the “sudden death” of Alvarellos, whom he describes as “progressive, fighter and committed to Lugo.”

Other members of the Government and the PSOE have shown their regret, such as the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, who recalled that a few weeks ago He had the opportunity to meet with Mayor Lucense and “she was excited about her city and all the projects underway for Lugo”.

All political groups and institutions, as well as cultural and sports entities, have happened during the morning the samples of condolences and condolences for the death of who was a year mayor of the city of Lugo, that he has already suspended the acts of his entered by this death.

Galician socialists have expressed like this his “deep pain” for the death of an “exemplary companion”, That “not only was a great mayor, always committed to the problems of citizenship and the progress of the city”, but also “a very hardworking militant, an nearby person, loyal and willing to add at all times”

Your loss “It’s hard, unfair and unexpected”the PSDEG has highlighted, who says that “his footprint will be” both in Lugo and in the party and that the best way to honor his memory will be “working with responsibility and commitment for the city he loved so much.”

The general secretary of the PSDEG, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, has been “broken in pain” before The death of “a good friend” that he considers “unfair, too soon, too hard”, and has expressed his gratitude for his “example, a firm step against injustices and support in the best and worse moments.”

Likement of regional and municipal leaders

For his part, the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, He has admitted to being “still in shock” For the death of Alvarellos, and in an X message, he highlighted his “loyalty and dedication” to the city of Lugo, for which “Lugo always worked with loyalty and dedication.”

BNG national spokeswoman Ana Pontón has also expressed His “deep regret” for this death And he has sent all his “affection and affection” for both the family and friends of the mayor of Lugo, and for her “socialist fellow” at this time “so sad and so hard.”

From the Galega Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (Fegamp), its president, Alberto Varela, has expressed the condolences “On behalf of all Galician municipalism.” A condolences that have also explained several of the mayors of the main cities of Galicia, through messages on social networks.





Especially party partners, Like the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero; or that of A Coruña, Inés Rey; but also those of Ferrol, José Manuel Rey (PPDEG); Santiago de Compostela, Goretti Sanmartin (BNG); from Pontevedra, Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores (BNG), among others.

All have been shown “shocked”, “dismayed” or “speechless” For this event, which have also lamented since the PPDEG, the BNG, the United Esquerda and other parties; as well as from the sports teams of the city of Lugo or associations such as Lugo Monumental.