After an 'impasse' linked to the impact of Covid, marital breakups have come knocking again. The courts of the Region registered, in the third quarter of the year, 696 divorces and separations, according to statistics published by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The figure now represents seven on average every day.

This number translates into an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period of the previous year and suggests the strengthening of the reactivation of breakups after the minimum number of divorces recorded since 2007 was reached in 2020. Not in vain With this increase, Murcia is one of the communities with the highest rate of marital dissolution requests per 100,000 inhabitants. Specifically, Murcia is the fourth region with the highest ratio (44.8), only surpassed by the Canary Islands (51.8), the Valencian Community (49.2) and La Rioja (47.5). The national average is 40.8 lawsuits per 100,000 inhabitants.

The statistics reveal that, in this period, requests for divorce by mutual agreement (365) grew by 6.4%, and those for non-consensual divorces (316) by 1% compared to last year. Regarding separation demands, the non-consensual ones (5) remained the same and the consensual ones (10) decreased by 23.3%.

Pension cuts



Requests for modification of measures – these allow the conditions established in a previous divorce decree to be varied as long as a real change in personal or economic circumstances is proven – also varied significantly between July and September. In the Region, 246 modifications of non-consensual measures were registered, 11.3% more; and 97 agreed, 27.6% more. As explained by the Judiciary, at the national level all these procedures also increased, both consensual and non-consensual. This is a trend that has already been warned repeatedly by the Spanish Association of Family Lawyers (Aeafa), which points out that the significant drop in income has forced fathers and mothers to raise a cut in financial contributions before the judge.