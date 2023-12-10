Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 16:31

The discussion about whether or not to support Flávio Dino's nomination to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) provoked discussions on social media this Sunday, the 10th. The protests called for in the capitals in disfavor of his name motivated the mentions, which reached the most talked about topics on X (formerly Twitter). Appointed by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of Justice will undergo a hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate on Wednesday, 13th.

Supporters of former President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) held a demonstration “Eu Vou, For the Rescue of Justice and Against Flávio Dino in the STF” this Sunday morning on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The hashtag #DinoNoSTFNao reached 10th place on the list that maps the 30th most talked about topics on the social network. Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) accused Dino of being a communist and a risk to democracy. “Dino wants to control his social networks, he is a communist – and we know what those who value D1T4DUR4 have already done in the world”, wrote the senator.

As already shown by the Estadãosenators should ask Dino during the hearing at the CCJ about freedom of expression on the internet.

In an interview with Estadão, the minister has already declared that social networks have started to profit from hate speech and need to be regulated. “They are a threat to democracy, due to the lack of regulation. They are very good. It’s like nuclear energy: it saves lives and it also kills people,” he said in February.

Federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) wrote this Sunday morning, while participating in the demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, that “in times of war, we need to fight. Dino out.” On Saturday, the 9th, the parliamentarian said that “Dino in the STF represents the total escalation of tyranny and politicization of the Brazilian judiciary”.

From atop an electric trio, senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) showed the movement on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in the morning. In the early afternoon, Marinho went to the event scheduled for Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) called on his followers to participate in events around the country, praised the courage of the protesters taking to the streets and brought up the Bolsonarist slogan “the people are supreme”.

Federal deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE) said that this Sunday will be marked in the country's history. Dino's appointment, in the parliamentarian's opinion, is “immoral”, as he described in a post calling for followers on Saturday afternoon.

Internet users also joined the chorus calling for Dino to be rejected by the STF. “Tragedy in the STF”, “friend of criminal factions” and “we hope the people are heard” were some of the messages that circulated this morning in X. Dino was also charged with the public policies of his administration as head of the Ministry of Justice.

This should be another of the topics that the minister will need to respond to in the hearing. The senators will rely on Dino's controversial moments to try to damage his image.

The event to launch a bulletin on public safety in Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro, is one of them. On the occasion, which took place in March this year, Dino met community leaders at the invitation of the NGO Redes da Maré.

“In this issue of drugs, another problem. The way he went to Rio de Janeiro, climbed into those smoke traps… It's totally different, he doesn't seem to be an exempt person, as a Supreme Court minister should be. Unfortunately, the level of the highest Brazilian Court is falling a lot. So, that became politics”, said senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) to Estadão.

Parliamentarians from the government support wing react and mock the size of the acts against Dino

Parliamentarians from the wing supporting the Lula government mocked the protests carried out by Bolsonaro supporters. The hashtag “flopou” entered the most talked about topics on the social network, as did #DinoSim, which reached 5th among the most talked about topics this Sunday.

Federal deputy Dandara Tonantzin (PT-MG) referred to the protests as a “disgrace” and mocked the number of people who were present.

“Hold that flop,” wrote Dandara.

“FLOPPED! The extreme right-wing demonstration against the nomination of Flávio Dino to the STF was a total failure”, stated federal deputy Ana Pimentel (PT-MG).

Federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) wrote: “The Bolsonarist demonstration against the nomination of Flávio Dino to the STF in Brasília was a real shame. Half a dozen dripping cattle!”