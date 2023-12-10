The 0-2 defeat of Club América in the second leg of the semifinals against Atlético de San Luis left the American fans dissatisfied who wanted to reach the grand final with a perfect pace, with a 0-5 advantage on the overall score. André Jardine He took the opportunity to make rotations with respect to the starting lineup and made six adjustments and the team's performance did not end up being the best, in addition, the changes did not work either.
This setback was not well received by a sector of the fans in the stadium and at the end of the match loud boos were heard which ultimately led to conflicts in the big ones, so there was a negative balance in terms of violence. However, the team was able to return to a final, after four years without achieving it, and they await their rival who will be between Tigres UANL and Club Universidad Nacional.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the press conference after the game, the Brazilian coach, André Jardine He accepted that he was wrong in his strategy. Furthermore, he indicated that the players he used as substitutes do not have the competition rhythm, but that helped give his starters a rest to better face the final. He also took the opportunity to send a message to the fans and assured that he accepted the boos because he knows the demands of leading the azulcrema team.
“Our fans are demanding, because we are a big club. But now, invite them to think about the Final. We have to play the Final with 12, with great support like the one we had right now. Today was a game that didn't go well for us We planned the game taking care of our legs a little. All the changes were designed to arrive as strong as possible. It cost the substitutes a little rhythm. We paid this price a little, but well, it was a calculated risk, a bad night , although we achieved the objective, which is to be in the Final”
– André Jardine.
He stated that the rhythm and intensity were fundamental in the team's performance, since many of those who saw activity in the game had just played very little in recent months, cases such as Salvador Reyes, Israel Reyes and Santiago Naveda.
“For me we lacked rhythm, intensity, we were not able to be intense as we wanted, defensively speaking. The credit also goes to San Luis, who already proved his value during the tournament. I'm not going to rush into the analysis, because the team was quite involved, clearly, the rhythm was not the same. Thinking ahead, in the Final, we gained in observations, in having players with more rhythm and others who were fresher, because they had been very intense. In the end we won in many things, although that was not the case with the game,” he pointed out.
#reason #André #Jardine #rotated #final
Leave a Reply