This Sunday, in the tenth round, Once Caldas will defend its leadership in the Finalización Tournament in Colombia when it receives Deportivo Cali, in need of a victory that will allow it to climb positions, move away from relegation and dream of qualifying for the semifinals, on a date once again disrupted by the dispute of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in the country.

In search of the fourth consecutive victory America from Cali, The team that is second with 16 points and two games less than the leader Once Caldas, will receive Deportivo Pereira at the Bello Horizonte-Rey Pelé stadium in the city of Villavicencio, where it is playing its home games since the Pascual Guerrero in Cali is occupied by the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Red Devils, led by Uruguayan Jorge ‘Polilla’ Da Silva, are coming off a 1-0 win over Deportes Tolima and are dreaming of extending their good run against the Matecaña team, which, coached by the experienced Luis Fernando Suárez, needs to add three points to dream of making it to the quadrangular.

The Cali team will not have Argentine striker Rodrigo Holgado for this match, after being injured in the match against Jaguares, and it is expected that the experienced Adrián Ramos will appear in his place, as he did in the 1-0 victory against Tolima on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Independiente Santa Fe-Alianza and Atlético Nacional-Junior matches were postponed due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup since the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín and El Campín stadium in Bogotá are used in that tournament.

New schedules

Dimayor confirmed this Friday the change in the schedules of the matches América vs. Pereira and La Equidad vs. Millonarios.

“As previously reported, the schedule of the matches between América de Cali vs. Deportivo Pereira and La Equidad vs. Millonarios FC could vary depending on the classification and subsequent scheduling of the Colombian Women’s National Team match vs. the Netherlands for the U-20 World Cup being held in our country,” says Dimayor in its statement.

With FIFA’s confirmation and in order to avoid overlapping matches, the new schedules are as follows:

Colombia vs. Netherlands – 4:30 pm

⁠America vs. Pereira – 6:30 pm

⁠Equity vs. Millionaires – 8:30 pm

