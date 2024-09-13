It was only a matter of time before Sony will confirm all the rumors and announce the improved version of PlayStation 5 in the same vein as what was done in the previous generation of consoles with PS4, to provide a better technical experience aimed at more specialized users.

PlayStation 5 Pro will focus on offering better performance in the graphics section of games with the promise of achieving the highest visual fidelity without having to reduce the performance of frames per second and vice versa, in some selected games from the console’s catalog, including most of its exclusives.

However, its high price $700 US dollars and the absence of an integrated disc reader make it a luxury product that will surely be adopted by the brand’s most loyal followers and by those looking for cutting-edge technology.

For lovers of the physical format, the complementary device is marketed in $80 dollarsbeing the same unit that is compatible with the current model of PS5 Slim digitalshowing that the Japanese company’s priority is to move further away from compact discs every day.

With this maneuver, Sony intends that most of the multimedia content be distributed through its virtual store, with the purpose of maximize profitssince the costs of producing all the material associated with physical distribution are eliminated and there is no need to share money with both warehouses and retail stores.

In another order of ideas, the bet of the managers of PlayStation It is not only about offering the most powerful device today, but also about winning over the public Chinasince PS5 It sells twice as fast as PS4thanks to the removal of restrictions on censorship of video games and changing consumer tastes.

The success of Black Myth: Wukong It has been overwhelming in Chinese territory and has become a priority not only for Sony but for all digital entertainment companies, to make original productions at low cost that manage to sell millions of units, leaving aside renowned franchises or licenses.

Sony’s bet to conquer China is on the right track and its plans include the intention of turning it into a bastion market as the European continent has been during the last decades, making it feasible that it will not have any major problems, however, the adoption of the PS5 Pro means a biggest challenge.

If at the time PS4 Pro only managed to obtain 15% of the total sales of said platform, the numbers of PS5 Procould be lower due to its launch price since in the following months the expected successor of will be announced Nintendo Switch and it seems extremely remote that it will surpass the threshold of the $500 dollars.