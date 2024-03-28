Pedro-mania explodes

A mix between Rossi, Marquez and Stoner: excellent comparisons are being wasted for a Pedro Acosta objectively monstrous sportingly speaking. The GasGas rider has already taken center stage in MotoGP and in Portimao in Portugal he ridiculed the official KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller while also outpacing Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in his cyclonic comeback, riders who have a combined 11 world titles between them.

On Sunday he benefited from the technical knockout of Maverick Vinales, thus gaining the top-3 at the checkered flag, a result that was overall deserved for Acosta who perhaps would have even been a victory if he had started on the front row or had not had a complicated first lap. Jorge Martin welcomed him into the podium room telling him “You remind me of a rider who got on the podium in his first MotoGP race”that is to say Marc Marquezthird in Qatar in 2013 and then on the top step of the podium in Texas at his second attempt (in a season that ultimately saw him win the world title on his debut in the premier class).

Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martin share the fact of having reached the podium in the second race of their careers in MotoGP. Only Giacomo Agostini, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez did better than them, a poker of aces who reached the podium on his debut in the premier class. It took Casey Stoner three races in 2006 to reach the podium like Eddie Lawson in 1983, Valentino Rossi four in 2000 aboard the Honda NSR-500 and Mick Doohan and Mike Hailwood five. And Bagnaia? Precocity is not his strong point given that he reached the podium in his 21st race in MotoGP, but the number #1 has been on the Italian rider's front fairing for two years. Martin dreams of snatching it from him already this year and Pedro Acosta will certainly be a candidate for the title next year, even if excluding him from the list of contenders already in 2024 could be a mistake.