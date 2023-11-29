He said it all. Dilbert AguilarHe decided to change his position of remaining silent about his private life and shared details about the love breakup he had with Claudia Portocarrero. The couple had maintained a stable romance for 12 years and their separation surprised more than one. What did the interpreter say about the end of his romantic relationship with ‘Ñañita’? Find out in the following note.

What did Dilbert Aguilar say about his separation from Claudia Portocarrero?

Dilbert AguilarHe was in an interview for Fabián Tejada’s YouTube channel. In the middle of the conversation, the singer allowed himself to open his heart and share unknown details about the separation process with Claudia Portocarrero.

“For me it was difficult. Coexistence is a habit, it is strong. We have fought to return many times. The first years, we returned for a month, two months. We said: ‘What happened to us if we loved each other?'”Aguilar revealed.

What did Claudia Portocarrero say about her breakup with Dilbert Aguilar?

In addition to this, the model did not remain silent and was very sincere, admitting that the separation from Dilbert hurt her a lot, to the point that she was always crying.

“We cried together, it was strong, super strong. Two years that were in a row, of ‘Dilbert, I don’t feel comfortable, what do I do?’; and Dilbert: ‘Black, we can try’; and then: ‘We must separate.’ It comes family and they said they should be together. They were two hard years and our concern was our families,” express.

