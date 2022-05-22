And the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced, in a statement, that “the Colonel in the Revolutionary Guards, Sayyad Khodayi, was assassinated in a terrorist operation south of Tehran.”

State media said that the attackers shot the victim five times when he entered his house in an alley east of the capital.

Reports identified only the victim as a “defender of the shrines”, in reference to the Iranians who are fighting the extremist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq within the “Quds Force” of the Revolutionary Guards, which oversees military operations outside the country.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security forces are pursuing the suspected attackers, state television reported, without providing further details or clarifying the motive behind the killing.

Simultaneously, the semi-official Iranian news agency “Tollaba” reported that the Revolutionary Guards discovered and arrested members of an Israeli intelligence network.

“At the direction of the intelligence service of the Zionist regime, the network attempted to steal and destroy personal and public property, kidnapping and extracting fabricated confessions through a network of thugs,” the Revolutionary Guards’ public relations service said in a statement.