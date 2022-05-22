A surprise ESRB listing for Square Enix’s newly announced The DioField Chronicle has revealed some additional details about the mysterious game.
The DioField Chronicle is a new tactics game coming to PS4 and PS5 later this year, as well as PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It was announced at PlayStation State of Play back in March.
Beyond that, we haven’t really heard all that much about it, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the tactics game pop up on the ESRB website (thanks, Gematsu), not least because it included a summary of the game, as well as details as to why the board classified it as a “Teen” game due to its blood, “mild suggestive themes”, and violence. There’s also confirmation that at some point, a villain kidnaps women and “forces them to work in a brothel”.
“This is a role-playing game in which players control mercenaries battling rival factions in a fantastical world. From a top-down perspective, players engage in tactical battles against human soldiers and fantastical creatures (eg, giant wolves, dragons, the undead) .
“Players select attack moves from a menu as their party members move around the battlefield; characters use guns, swords, and magic spells/energy blasts to defeat enemies,” the description continues. “Cutscenes depict further instances of violence and blood: characters impaled by swords; soldiers battling with swords/lances, amid splatters of blood; still images of characters lying in pools of blood. In one storyline, a villain kidnaps village women, forcing them to work in a brothel.”
We’ve yet to have a confirmed release date, but the fact it’s already gone before the ESRB intimates it may be sooner rather than later.
#DioField #Chronicle #rated #ESRB
Leave a Reply