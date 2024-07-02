Preparations for the new polar expedition of traveler Konyukhov have been completed

Preparations for a new polar expedition by legendary Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov on a motorized paraglider have been completed. This follows from information that appeared on the polar explorer’s website.

Konyukhov’s website reports that tomorrow, July 3, the crew will arrive in Murmansk with all the necessary equipment, from where they will set off on board the nuclear icebreaker “50 Years of Victory” to Rudolf Island to begin an expedition across the Arctic.

“The motorized paraglider will be unloaded from the icebreaker onto the ice (…), where the record flight of Fyodor Konyukhov and Igor Potapkin to the North Pole will start. After landing at the North Pole (…), the pilots will set up camp and wait to be picked up by the icebreaker crew,” Konyukhov’s team cites details of the new journey.

In July 2024, Konyukhov intends to set two new world records in the Arctic – to fly a two-seater paraglider 900 kilometers to the North Pole. In 2022, Konyukhov already tried to set such a world record, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The team managed to cover 169 kilometers out of the planned 900, but weather conditions prevented them from continuing the journey, and the crew made an emergency landing in the Arctic ice.