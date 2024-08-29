Marc Márquez of the Ducati Gresini team, fourth in the world championship, took part in the press conference on Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Aragon

“We are definitely arriving on a circuit that I like and enjoy and I have been strong in the past. But today is the present. A perfect weekend could allow me to compete with the guys. Let’s see how we go in free practice, if we have a good base it will be easier.”

Go back in front

“I feel great with the bike and the team. There are tracks where we will have more difficulties, but I hope to be able to compete in some races with these riders who are very fast and are working very well. My goal is to fight for the podium, and we’ll see if we can fight for the win. Otherwise, next year.”

Early 2025 in Thailand

“Now we concentrate all of Asia at the end, but it’s not a bad idea to split it in two parts. We know how important that market is and it’s a good idea to have 2 GPs at the beginning and 2 at the end.”

Base for Aragon

“For me the routine doesn’t change. When we arrive at a new track, we have the data from the others, but on the engine each rider has his own style and that’s what takes the longest to define in terms of settings.”

Target for Aragon

“The goal is not to lose on the right turns and gain on the left ones. At Sachsenring they were very fast. We need to understand my level and theirs. I haven’t won yet and we have to keep improving.”

The new asphalt

“I believe in the quality of the work done by the technicians, we’ll see tomorrow.”

David Alonso

“He’s a sponge, he’s very young. He has enormous talent, if you reveal something to him at the beginning of the day, at the end of the day he does it better than you. In my career I’ve fallen a lot and I’ve won a lot, but I need to keep a young spirit. For me, training with him was a pleasure.”

Motegi and the car and motorbike race on the same weekend

“I think it’s difficult, especially for the rubber. There’s a lot of dirt after the F1, maybe we could race first. I think MotoGP can sell out all the circuits, we have that potential.“