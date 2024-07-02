The tragedy of Fasano: Clelia Ditano dies at 25 years old after falling 10 meters into the elevator shaft: the father’s pain

A terrible accident hit the town of Fasano on the night of Monday 1st July. The young Clelia Ditanojust 25 years old, was found dead in the elevator shaft of the building where she lived with her parents. The girl’s father, Giuseppe Ditano, discovered the accident at dawn, and when she didn’t come back he called her insistently. He heard his daughter’s cell phone ringing incessantly in the elevator shaft and alerted the emergency services:

“I immediately understood that something serious had happened.”

According to initial reconstructions, Clelia would have gone up to the fourth floor of the building around midnight and then gone down again to collect some objects or greet some friends. It was at that moment that the elevator would have malfunctioned, causing her to fall into the void for over 10 meters.

The firefighters’ operations to recover the young woman’s body lasted more than three hoursin front of shocked friends and family. The Brindisi prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to ascertain the causes of the incident and has ordered the seizure of the elevator to carry out all the necessary checks. Investigators have already questioned police officers Spesal who take care of the maintenance of the elevator.

Clelia Ditano was a sunny and lively girl, who had started working in some B&Bs in the area to become independent. Her disappearance has left the community of Fasano in shock, with friends and relatives who cannot believe the fatality of the event. The 25-year-old is described as “a constant point of reference” for her family with many plans for the future, now abruptly interrupted. The words of her father Giuseppe are heartbreaking:

“He had many dreams, including a driving license and maybe even getting married. Now everything has vanished.”

The pain for the loss of Clelia is palpable among those who knew and loved her, while the residents of the building and the area wonder how such an accident could have happened. The father, a former carpenter, declared to The messenger that the elevator had had other problems in the past and that his wife had also risked getting stuck.

The loss of young Clelia Ditano remains a painful enigma that will have to be clarified by the competent authorities, to ascertain any responsibilities.

