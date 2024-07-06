When deciding to see a new movie, moviegoers often compare prices and promotions on combos offered by Cinépolis and Cinemex complexes. If you are considering going to see Despicable Me 4, We present to you the bucket, popcorn, glass and a minion that Cinemex sells for $179.

The Mexican company dedicated to the development and operation of multiple film exhibition complexes, which emerged in 1993 in search of standing out from its competitors, has an exclusive offer that few know about and everyone would like to have, it is a 3D popcorn machine so that you have a unique experience to enjoy the fourth film of the American animated comedy film produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The Magic of Cinema so that your guests can enjoy the sequel to Despicable Me 3 at your nearest resort, the fourth main installment and sixth overall installment of the franchise as of last Thursday, July 4.

From the little ones, adults and collectors, everyone should enjoy this combo while watching the Minions movie and Gru’s adventures; this combo includes popcorn in a Minions-themed bucket, drinks, a figure of the yellow beings, all at the affordable price of 179 pesos.

Combos:

◉ The so-called “children’s combo” that has a price of 179 pesos, which is also ideal for collectors, allows you to acquire one figure, however, there are 6 different models, which you will want to have everything to keep this memory, it also includes a bucket and a glass.

◉ Cup combo: For $279 pesos you can buy two promotional cups that have a Minions design and large popcorn.

◉ Bucket Combo: For $279, it includes a metal popcorn bucket with a Minions design, up to three different buckets with unique designs, and two large soft drinks.

◉ 3D Combo: For $529 you can buy a 3D popcorn with a Minions design, two soft drinks, and large popcorn.

Validity of combos:

The promotion is valid from August 4, 2024 or while supplies last, so go to your favorite complex and ask about this combo at the candy store before they run out.