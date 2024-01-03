“We were all scared, there were children. Pozzolo it arrived at the end of the evening, we were leaving: he was cheerful, he took out his gun without anyone asking him and suddenly the shot went off“. Thus, interviewed by 'Repubblica', a police officer present at the New Year's Eve party at the Pro Loco headquarters in Rosazza, reconstructs what happened during the night, when a shot fired from the pistol, duly held by the Fdi deputy Emanuele Pozzolo, caused the son-in-law of a man from the escort of the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro was injured.

“It all happened in an instant. Pozzolo was cheerful. He took the gun out of his pocket to show it to those present. A superficial gesture, absolutely unmotivated”, he says. The deputy was holding the gun when the shot went off, “he was showing it to those present. In an instant the bang of the shot was heard, it reverberated.” The witness assures that Pozzolo did not take out his gun, perhaps to fire a shot in the air: “We were inside a room. He started showing it to those present, as if I were taking out my service weapon to do the same, madness. In a second the shot went off.”

And as for the fact that Pozzolo said that he was not the one who shot “It happened before my eyes, as other people present also saw it. We have all given our statements to the police. It was a lightness – he underlines – it could have been really costly for that boy, who is a hard worker, a family man with two small children”.