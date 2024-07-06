Victoria City, Mexico.- Any further northward movement of tropical storm “Beryl”, as has occurred in recent hours, will further reduce the effects in the northern area of ​​Tamaulipas, said the state coordination of Civil Protection.

It was expected to hit the San Fernando region on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some 5,000 people from 10 at-risk coastal communities.

Civil Protection indicated that if the current forecast continues, there would be periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusts of wind between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour in Matamoros and Valle Hermoso on Sunday and part of Monday, as well as accumulated rainfall of 60 to 80 millimeters.

It would be accompanied by periods of moderate rain and gusts of wind between 45 and 65 kilometers per hour in Reynosa, Díaz Ordaz and San Fernando; accumulated from 10 to 30 millimeters, on the same days.

They said Beryl would make landfall somewhere in south-central Texas early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 175 kilometers per hour.

The coordination warned that there will be slight adjustments in its trajectory and that there are favorable conditions in the Gulf of Mexico for greater intensification.