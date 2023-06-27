Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantisexposed this Monday in Texas a comprehensive plan for the border with Mexico with the aim of “stopping the invasion” and guaranteeing security “once and for all.”

The plan includes reactivating some measures taken by Donald Trump when he was president (2017-2021), such as the construction of the wall, something that did not go unnoticed by the former president’s campaign, which accused this same Monday the governor to plagiarize him, but also other new ones such as convincing Panama to put an end to the passage of immigrants through the Darién jungle.

“As president, I will declare a national emergency from day one and I will not rest until we build the wall, close illegal entry and win the war against the drug cartels. There are no excuses. We will do it,” he said during a campaign event. in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The governor of Florida, who is the rival that follows Trump, albeit by far, in the polls ahead of the Republican primaries, has made the fight against irregular immigration the main horse of his electoral campaign.

In addition to promoting a law that will enter into force on the 1st. of July and is seen as the toughest against undocumented immigrants, last week announced the creation of a coalition of sheriffs from across the United States in order to protect the community from “the ravages of the collapsed border” with Mexico.

He has also promoted a program to send asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants from the Mexican border to Democratic-controlled states and cities and sent Florida forces to help Texas control its border territory.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Measures to ‘stop the invasion’

At today’s rally in Eagle Pass, he repeated his criticism of US President Joe Biden, who seeks to be re-elected in 2024, for his handling of the border, but did not exempt his own party from blame.

“For decades leaders of both parties have made empty promises about border security, and now is the time to act to stop the invasion once and for all,” he said.

DeSantis will take steps to end the idea that the children of illegal immigrants are entitled to citizenship if they are born in the United States. See also Real Madrid players sing the cup title

Among the measures announced to ensure “operational control” of the border are keeping anyone who crosses “illegally” in custody until their hearing date and making asylum seekers remain in Mexico until their application is processed.

In addition, He promised to deport those who exceed the time to stay in the US that marks their visa and announced that he will increase the salary of Border Patrol agents and will order a recruitment campaign targeting ex-military and police officers for positions in the customs and border and immigration agencies.

“DeSantis will take steps to end the idea that the children of illegal immigrants have a right to citizenship if they are born in the United States,” said a statement from his campaign office. This very idea is a campaign promise that Trump made.

From left From right, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Donald Trump, former US President; and Mike Pence, former US Vice President.

Does DeSantis copy Trump?

“DeSantis is copying President Trump’s Agenda 47 because he doesn’t have an original idea of ​​his own,” the former president’s campaign said Monday.

Interestingly, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party, Ammar Moussa, said the same thing: “This latest plan is more of the same, political gimmicks that are simply an echo of the same cruel and callous policies of the Trump administration that broke our immigration system.” .

Other points in DeSantis’ plan include taxing remittances from foreigners in an irregular situation and strengthening and enforcing E-Verify, a program that requires companies to report the immigration status of their employees.

Migrants seeking asylum in the US after the end of Title 42.

He also plans to ban parole in immigration-related cases, deport criminal aliens, defund and prosecute entities that aid or conspire to violate US immigration laws, and seek Congress to strengthen penalties for trafficking. of people, smuggling and recurrent illegal re-entry.

The governor promises to work with the Panamanian authorities to close the “Darien Gap”, the jungle area that connects the isthmus with South America, and thus prevent future caravans of immigrants.

In this same sense, he announced that he will establish priorities with the CFD, a US state agency for development aid, in order to identify “opportunity areas” in Central and South America for returning immigrants from the US to settle. and change immigration patterns.

EFE