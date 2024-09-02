Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2024 – 20:40

Federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) stated that banners calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes are “permissible” at the pro-Bolsonaro demonstration that will be held on the September 7th holiday, on Paulista Avenue, next Saturday. Sóstenes is one of the organizers of the demonstration, which was called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and will put pressure on Moraes.

At the last pro-Bolsonaro demonstration on Paulista Avenue, held in February, the former president instructed supporters not to carry banners against the Supreme Court justice. At the time, Bolsonaro was under pressure due to investigations into the alleged coup attempt following the 2022 presidential election.

Now, the one under pressure is Moraes. Allies of the former president were already organizing a demonstration in favor of the minister’s impeachment after the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper reveal that he used the apparatus of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) outside of the procedure to support decisions against Bolsonaro supporters. Last week, the crisis escalated with tension between the judge and billionaire Elon Musk, which culminated in the suspension of the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Sóstenes, who also participated in the organization of the February event, stated that the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes will be the “sole focus” of the event organized on the Independence Day holiday.

The list of members of the National Congress present at Bolsonaro’s platform is being drawn up by the congressman. Members of the hard core of Bolsonarism in the Chamber, such as Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) have already confirmed their presence.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), are also expected to attend the demonstration.

According to Sóstenes, the schedule for the demonstration and the list of authorities who will speak on the float will be defined on the eve of the event after a meeting between Bolsonaro and pastor Silas Malafaia. The religious leader was responsible for producing the February event and is one of the organizers of next Saturday’s event.