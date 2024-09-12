The Pokémon Company announces that from today Armarouge is available as a playable character in Pokemon UNITE. The Pokémon Warrior He is a long-range Attacker, with his move UNITE he can lock opponents in an area of ​​the map and then hit them with a ball of flames.

Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release issued by the company.

ARMAROUGE TAKES THE FIELD IN POKÉMON UNITE Armarougethe Warrior Pokémon, is now available in Pokémon UNITE! This long-range Attacker’s Ability, Flash Fire, allows the Pokémon to reduce Special Attack damage taken for a while, and its next Basic Attack does additional damage. There must be some time between each activation of this Ability. Armarouge’s Unite move, Psychic Blast, causes the Pokémon to leap into the air and charge up with psychic energy, then create an area that renders opposing Pokémon incapable of acting. While Armarouge charges up with psychic energy, the position of the area can be changed. The Pokémon then hurls a ball of purple flames toward the center of the area, dealing damage to opponents and knocking them out of the area. For more information, visit Pokemon.it.

Source: The Pokémon Company